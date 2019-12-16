Shopping, dining, recreation proposed for Renard Island redevelopment

Hiking trails, a boardwalk, shops and restaurants are just some amenities the community said they would like to see on Renard Island, which could soon become a reality.

A rendering of what Rendard Island could look like in the future.

Action 2 News first told you about the efforts to redevelop the 55 acre island last year after Brown County received a grant to hire a consulting firm, Smithgroup, to gather community input.

“We are looking to improve the causeway as well, so that's another feature on here that would provide two lane vehicular access, as well as walks or sidewalks to get out there,” said Cassie Goodwin of Smithgroup.

Under this plan, the cost for redevelopment is estimated to be $28 million.

County leaders say they’re hoping to attract some investors.

“There's many foundations out there that have connections to the water and an interest in water development so we're reaching out to them as well,” said Dean Haen, port director for Brown County Port and Resource Recovery.

Another important component of the project is to work with the city as it makes improvements to Bay Beach, and with McDonald Companies as it aims to improve the ecological resources along the south end of Green Bay.

“Everybody has the same end goal, which is to service the public and whatever way, shape or form; and if one entity is building something similar adjacent to it, you're going to be competing for that…and at that point nobody wins,” said Dan Ditscheit, parks director for Green Bay.

Any development would have to be built up as to not disturb the sediment foundation of the island.

Renard Island is made up of dredged sediment from 1978 to the 90s.

It has since been capped with clean fill material so it’s safe for people to be on.

The Harbor Commission and the Brown County Planning Development and Transportation Committee have approved the plan. The County Board will take it up on Wednesday.

However, there’s still a long ways to go before any developments happen on the island.

“If we start off small and kind of phase this in, start off with some walking trails and fishing piers, and then work our way up to the marina and the boardwalk and those things, that's the most likely path for full implementation of the plan,” said Haen.

