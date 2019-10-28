Shoppers out looking for warm gear before snow falls this week

Snow is in the forecast and people are dusting off their winter boots and out looking for coats/warm clothing.

Stores were staying busy on Monday as shoppers search for new winter gear on this last week of October.

“We were just looking at hooded sweatshirts and different vests and stuff, mom is going vest shopping today,” said Vaughn Bohm who was out shopping

The coats were by no means flying off the racks or the boots off the shelves, but people were aware and ready for the slushy October snowfall, even getting in the holiday spirit a few days before Halloween.

“Yesterday was like the last good day of fall it seems, so my husband and I got all of our leaves raked and so today was just a day of going out and shopping, getting some Christmas stuff started, because it’s starting to feel like that outside,” said Bohm.

While some people were indifferent about switching their fall shoes into winter boots, others were just not ready and said it's too soon.

“You know I’m thinking as I am walking around, looking thinking gosh I hope my daughters have their kids you know prepared and hoping they have their boots our and winter stuff and I am sure they do but still,” said Marsi Plaunt, who was out shopping for her grand kids.

Nonetheless, Plaunt said she was prepared at home and planned to take it easy out on the road on Tuesday morning.

“We were definitely getting ready at home yesterday making sure we had all the yard stuff in and out of the way so the snow wouldn't interfere with those kinds of things, and thinking about driving tomorrow morning, and what that will entail, getting up early and being out on the road tomorrow,” said Plaunt.