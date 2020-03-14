Shoppers begin to hoard medication amid coronavirus fears

Earlier this week Action 2 News showed you how people are stocking up on essential household items leaving many grocery store shelves empty.

We're now hearing from local pharmacies who tell us they're seeing the same thing with prescription drugs and over the counter medicines.

For the past few days, John Lemke, said he's been answering a ton of questions for customers.

"I have had to talk to several people who are planning on paying cash for extra 90 days supplies or they're making a plan to cut their dosage in half or not take their medications that doctors prescribed,” Community Pharmacy Manager at Streu’s Pharmacy John Lemke said.

Fearing they could end up under quarantine, if the coronavirus spreads to the Green Bay area, Lemke said customers are making irrational decisions about their medicine.

"The National Center for Disease Preparedness recommends having a 2 week supply extra on hand, not 3 months, not a years worth,” Lemke said.

He said pharmacies like Streu's have many options to get medicine to customers without them leaving their home, so they won't have to stock up on medicine if needed.

"You may be able to take advantage of different delivery services,” said Lemke.

And it's not only prescription medicine that customers are buying in bulk, it's over the counter medicine as well.

"One of the big symptoms of the coronavirus would be a fever and if folks are piling up, those are medications we use to fight fever and we need everybody to have fair access to them,” said Lemke.

A two week supply is also recommended for over the counter meds as well.

"If we all act in a reasonable manner, they'll be plenty to go around,” said Lemke.

Lemke said people should also be mindful of when they need a refill or leave all of that work to the experts.

"One way would be to join something like our cycle RX program or any other type of automatic refill program,” said Lemke. “That way you're not caught off guard when you realize last minute that your bottle is empty."

