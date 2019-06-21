Shopko signage removed from south end gate at Lambeau Field

Crews removed Shopko Gate signage from the south side of Lambeau Field Friday, signalling that the Green Bay Packers will be looking for a new sponsorship.

A viewer sent Action 2 News photos of crews taking down "Shopko" from the gate the retailer has sponsored since 2013. The store made annual payments to have its name on the historic home of the Green Bay Packers.

Shopko once billed itself as the "Official Hometown Store of the Packers."

All Shopko stores will close by June 23, the end of a retail era in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Ashwaubenon-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. In March, the retailer announced that all its stores would close by June. Shopko was unable to find a buyer for its "go-forward business."

Shopko has been trying to offload remaining merchandise as part of liquidation sales.

The first Shopko store opened on Green Bay's Military Avenue in 1962.

The Shopko Optical business survived after the company found a buyer. The optical businesses have moved to free-standing locations.