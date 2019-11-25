Shopko closure won't end 25-year Shop with a Cop tradition

A long-standing holiday tradition will continue.

The annual Shop with a Cop event had been held at Shopko stores in Brown County for a quarter of a century, but after the retail stores all shut down this summer, program organizers had to scramble to find a way to keep the event going.

Officers say ending it was not an option.

For 25 years, law enforcement officers across Brown County have set aside one Saturday morning in December to spend the day shopping with kids who otherwise couldn't afford to buy presents for their families.

"I've been doing it 17 years now. There's officers that have been doing it a lot longer than I have, and we just keep doing it because of that special feeling," says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley. "It always starts the holiday season off. It really does. These officers that do this, it means as much to them as it does to the children. All the officers are donating their time."

But after Shopko, a main sponsor of Brown County's Shop with a Cop program for more than two decades, closed its retail stores several months ago, organizers had a lot of questions about how and where to continue it.

Simply ending it was not the answer.

"To look at you and say it wouldn't happen wouldn't have been reality. Cops would have came in and did it on their own," says Bradley.

He says the program costs around $20,000 a year to operate, but it had always managed to continue based on community partnerships and donations.

"For years, we were year-to-year on how much money we were going to have, and based on how much money we had reflected how many kids we could get," explains Bradley, who expects around 170 children to participate this year.

Then a few months ago came a surprise gift.

"When Shopko went out, they left us with a great donation, and we started promoting more to establish a little purse fund, so we didn't have to live check by check every year. Now I'm excited to sit in front of you today and say we have enough for a few years, but we always want this to keep going," says Bradley.

With money to run the program for at least the next three years, plus continued community donations, Shop with a Cop just needed a place to shop.

"We've been working a lot and yeah for Walmart! Walmart stepped up and has been phenomenal to work with. They really took the reins. They're excited," he says.

Officers and kids will travel to McDonald's restaurants for breakfast December 7, then finish their shopping at one of three Walmart locations in Brown County. After the shopping, officers will help the kids wrap all the presents to take home with them.

The more donations and volunteers the program has, the more kids that can participate.

"It's a true community event. It really is. This doesn't happen unless the community steps up," adds Bradley.

