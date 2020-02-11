Shirt at Target says "Minnesota Badgers"

A Minnesota Golden Gophers fan couldn’t believe her eyes during her recent trip to a Minneapolis Target. She came across a onesie that said “Minnesota Badgers”

The onesie was maroon and gold and even had the University of Minnesota logo. Target is based in Minnesota and apparently acknowledged their misprinted mistake.

Twitter user @kilecarp took a picture of the onesie and posted it to social media. “What is this @Target?”

According to WCCO in Minneapolis, they reached out to Target for an explanation. Target responded “Color us red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers”

