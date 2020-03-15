Shiocton woman seriously injured in Outagamie Co. crash

Authorities say a Shiocton woman is recovering from serious injuries following a crash in Outagamie County Saturday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of CTH FF and Balsam Road in the Town of Deer Creek around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officials say they found SUV in the east ditch, and appeared to have rolled over.

The driver, a 38-year-old Shiocton woman, was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, a 50-year-old woman also from Shiocton, was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.