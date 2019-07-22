Shiocton man dies in motorcycle crash

A Shiocton man died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

At 12:45 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash in the area of Highway 76 and Koepke Rd in the Town of Bovina.

Investigators say the victim was riding north on the highway when he failed to make a curve in the road. The 54-year-old man was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was wearing a helmet.

The victim's name was not released. The crash is under investigation.

The road was closed for about five hours for crash reconstruction.