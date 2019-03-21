Manitowoc evacuees return home

The City of Manitowoc says families have returned to homes that were evacuated due to flooding in the Manitowoc Rapids area.

Power was restored to the five homes Friday morning. The city says a street sweeper will go through the streets Friday.

The water level went down significantly Friday morning, according to the city.

"City officials will continue to closely monitor the river conditions as the ice continues to travel, and will provide updates until the Flood Warning is no longer activated," reads a post on the city's Facebook page.

On Thursday, the ice jams on the Manitowoc River shifted east and caused flooding in a neighborhood in the area of 41st and Archer.

Emergency Services director Travis Waack says five homes were evacuated. The water was high and the Manitowoc Fire Department used rescue gear to help people out of their homes.

Waack encourages people who live near rivers during flooding to keep a "go bag" handy. That bag should include chargers, clothing, medication and whatever items you consider essential.