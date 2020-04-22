Sheriff's officials remind parents to monitor kids' activity online during pandemic

With more and more kids online these days during the pandemic, the Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids online activity.

With school and socializing now online, a lot has changed for kids over the past several weeks. However, one thing that hasn't changed is online predators.

"There are predators out there that are willing to prey on children and trying to do it anonymously," said Lt. Jim Valley, with the ICAC (internet crimes against children) team at Brown County Sheriff's Office. "You can have predators half way across the nation preying on kids."

Valley said with the heightened sense of loneliness, low self-esteem or anxiety in a child during the pandemic, kids might be as cautious online.

"Not being able to talk to anybody or reach out or just go out and be active, it can affect you mentally and be more prone to predators," said Valley. "They could be reaching out or someone could be reaching out to them to further their social life and that could lead to a trap where they are not making sound decisions and right decisions because they are not being monitored, like they would be throughout the day at school."

Valley realizes it's hard to do with an endless amount of new apps popping up, but he said parents need to make a continuous effort to talk to their kids about the dangers online.

"They need to be told that this could happen and what to do and report it to them if it does," said Valley.

