Sheriff's Office investigating death of woman in Town of Peshtigo

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in the Town of Peshtigo.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says "an elderly female" was found dead at a home on State Highway 64 Thursday morning.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning, but the sheriff did not indicate a cause of death.

"This is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger," says Sheriff Sauve.

The woman's name was not released.

The Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner are investigating the case.