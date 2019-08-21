Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the jail.
At about 12:04 a.m., corrections officers found an 18-year-old male who was not breathing.
"Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until EMS personnel arrived," reads a statement from Sheriff Mark Wiegert.
The inmate was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
The inmate's name was not released.