Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death in Calumet County

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the jail.

At about 12:04 a.m., corrections officers found an 18-year-old male who was not breathing.

"Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until EMS personnel arrived," reads a statement from Sheriff Mark Wiegert.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

The inmate's name was not released.