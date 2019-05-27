Sheriff says alcohol believed to be factor in Dodge County head-on crash

One person was killed in a crash in Dodge County Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Highway 151 just north of Redwood Rd in the township of Trenton.

Witnesses reported a minivan traveling north in the southbound lanes. The minivan hit a car head-on.

The driver of the van, a 39-year-old Beaver Dam man, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as a 24-year-old Sun Prairie man.

No names were released.

"Alcohol and operating on the wrong side of the highway are believed to be contributing factors in the crash," reads a statement from Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

