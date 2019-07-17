Sheriff offers man a cheeseburger to end a standoff

As far as Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies could tell, they were dealing with an armed man who refused to pull over and wouldn’t obey commands to exit his RV.

Robert Scott said he turned around to get his wallet and didn’t realize police were trying to pull him over. (Source: KFOR/CNN)

But as Robert Scott told them, he was just hungry.

A McLoud police officer tried to pull Scott over for allegedly making an illegal turn, but he kept going until he got home.

Police called in other agencies once he went inside his RV. Body camera footage captured chatter among officers that indicated they feared Scott had a gun.

“We need you to step out that travel trailer, show us your hands and walk back to us,” Lt. Travis Sullivan could be heard saying over a loudspeaker.

Scott didn’t budge.

Authorities didn’t find success until they reached him on his cellphone.

Scott told Sheriff Mike Booth the whole thing was a misunderstanding. He claimed he was on his way to get a cheeseburger when he realized he’d left his wallet at home.

Scott said he turned around to get it and didn’t realize police were trying to pull him over. Even though he’d spoken his truth, Scott wasn’t ready to surrender.

Booth knew it was time to deescalate.

"You want that cheeseburger?" Booth asked Scott.

"Yeah," Scott responded.

"Alright, let's go get a cheeseburger," Booth said.

Just like that, it was over. They took him to Curtis Watson’s Restaurant for the burger that began his ordeal.

“And while he was sitting there eating his hamburger and drinking his Coke, the end result was a decision was made that he’d be going to jail,” Sullivan explained to KFOR. “If that’s what helps get him out, I’ll go buy him a hamburger. I don’t have a problem with that."

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.