Sheriff identifies six victims of Langlade County house fire

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has released the names of six people killed in a house fire in June.

Investigators sent DNA from each victim to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for identification. The investigators also received help from family members of the victims. Results were released Aug. 16.

The victims:

Amanda Bocek, 37

Raymond Michiel, 32

Nathan Bolding, 7

Johnny R. Bocek, 3

Jazmin R. Michiel, 1

Zoe Munoz Soto, 11 months

On June 25, fire engulfed a multi-family home at N9281 County Road DD in the Township of Langlade. The six residents died in the fire.

The township is about 55 miles northeast of Wausau, and 60 miles west of Crivitz.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is waiting for a final report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on the cause of the fire. The office investigates fatal fires.

The Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.