Sheriff identifies Manitowoc motorcyclist killed in crash

A 35-year-old Manitowoc man was killed after a driver swerved and collided with his motorcycle Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Tadych, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 9:53 a.m. on July 26. The Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling south on County Highway CR when the 38-year-old driver slowed down to make a turn on Clover View Road in Newton. A 17-year-old Newton girl was traveling behind him. When she saw the vehicle ahead of her stopping, she swerved into the northbound lane of County Highway CR.

Her vehicle hit a northbound motorcycle operated by Ryan Tadych. Tadych was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and later airlifted to ThedaCare Medical Center. That's where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office says Tadych was wearing a helmet.

Th 17-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The man in the first vehicle was not hurt. His vehicle was not involved in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says this is the 11th fatal crash in Manitowoc County in 2019.