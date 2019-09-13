Sheriff: Stabbing death, fatal car crash related

Sheriff's officials in northwestern Wisconsin say the stabbing death of a woman and a fatal traffic crash are related.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday reporting the death of a woman who had been stabbed in a mobile home in Cameron. The victim was identified Friday as 22-year-old Audra Poppe, of Rice Lake.

Authorities say the mobile home belonged to 21-year-old Eldon Jackson who died in a traffic crash hours before Poppe's body was found. Sheriff's officials say Jackson was driving Poppe's car when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck on Highway 8 near Barron shortly before 6 a.m. The dump truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are not looking for suspects in Poppe's death.

