Shelters find new ways to collect donations during outbreak

Food pantries and shelters are finding new ways to collect donations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Freedom House in Green Bay is in need of donations, but they do not want people dropping them off at the shelter at this time. Instead, they ask you to order groceries online and tell the store that Freedom House will be picking up the order.

A Freedom House staff member will pick up the groceries.

Freedom House hopes this will prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

"We've kind of implemented this temporary policy where we're not accepting donations physically. We're just asking that people hold onto those items until this Safer at Home order is lifted and then we'd be happy to take them, but right now we're trying to keep absolutely everyone involved safe," says Jessica Diederich, President, Freedom House Ministries.

The shelter is also taking steps to prevent spread within its building. They've closed the common area and play area.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Freedom House.