Green Bay ammonia leak contained, shelter in place lifted

Emergency crews evacuated American Foods Group off University Ave in Green Bay following an ammonia leak Thursday morning.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the leak has been contained and crews are working to clean up. A shelter-in-place order for nearby businesses and homes has been lifted.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is checking ammonia levels in the building, located at 544 Acme Street. Assistant Fire Chief Rob Goplin says it could take over an hour to check the levels due to the size of the structure. Emergency crews will not allow employees back inside until it is safe to do so.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the 1600 block of University Ave. University Ave is closed between Elizabeth St to Henry St. Use Main St or Mason St as alternate routes of travel.

A plume of ammonia was visible from the building earlier this morning. A Hazmat team responded to the scene.

The southern winds have worked in favor of emergency crews at the scene. StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says wind directions are unlikely to make a drastic change over the next few hours.

"The wind is always going to be an issue in a scenario like this. Fortunately today it is not a very strong wind. That did help us out. The best case scenario is that it goes up and dissipates quickly rather than staying low to the ground where people are. And fortunately today with a very light wind that's what happening," says Goplin.

Goplin says the leak came from a tank, but they're still unsure as to what caused it.

American Foods Groups employees about 1,100 people in Green Bay.