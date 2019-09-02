Sheboygan student arrested for school threat

Sheboygan police have arrested a student suspected of making a threat against a school.

Police say on Monday they were contacted by a parent who said their child saw a threatening post involving Sheboygan South High School on social media.

The post suggested something would happen on Tuesday, the first day of classes.

A 15-year-old student was arrested.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger to the school or the community.

We don't know at this time if the teenager will face criminal charges.