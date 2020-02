The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Brandon Bruss.

The teen was last seen on Thursday after leaving his home to go to Petsmart in Sheboygan.

He is 5’4” and about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo and blue jeans. He may be driving a blue trailblazer with a black taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan police.