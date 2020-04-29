Sheboygan police warn of flooding, power outages

Police in Sheboygan say a few roads in the city are temporarily closed due to flooding, and a few power outages have been reported.

The Public Works Department told Sheboygan Police Broughton Drive is temporarily closed due to flooding between Michigan Avenue and North Point Drive.

According to police, outages are affecting traffic signals at several intersections.

At this time, police say their officers are placing stop signs in place of the traffic signals at the affected intersections.

Drivers are being asked to approach intersections with caution, and to stop for the signs.