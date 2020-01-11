Sheboygan police issues snow emergency

The Sheboygan Police Department has issued a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

This means no parking on snow emergency routes, boulevards, cul-de-sacs, and dead-end streets. Violators will get ticketed and towed.

The snow emergency is expected to end on 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The police department said parking is prohibited on those areas until the snow emergency is cancelled. For non-snow emergency routes, follow normal winter parking rules.

For non-snow emergency routes you can follow normal winter parking rules. That means by midnight Saturday night park on the even side of the street since Sunday is January 12, an even day. During a snow emergency you can disregard signs posted, “No Parking This Side of Street” to comply with the even side parking requirement.