Sheboygan police identify homicide victim

Officials have identified the homicide victim in Sheboygan.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Michael Kirsch, 23, of Sheboygan.

Police say the suspect is in custody on a probation hold while the District Attorney's Office reviews the case.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Thursday for what they say was a disturbance in which a firearm was discharged.

Officials say Kirsch died at the scene, and was wounded by a gunshot.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were located shortly after the incident, and arrested.

The man was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center on homicide related charges, while the girl was placed in the Detention Center on drug related charges.

