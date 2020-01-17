Sheboygan man receives 15 year sentence for meth, firearm

Attorneys say a Sheboygan man will serve 15 years in federal prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger, Ey Lao, 34, was found guilty last October following a jury trial of the charges.

Lao and his girlfriend, Lola Yang, also known as "Lola Chang", slid off an I-43 exit ramp during a blizzard on March 1, 2019, and the vehicle became stuck.

Court officials say a Brown County sheriff's lieutenant made contact, but became suspicious when they rebuffed him while trying to help.

Authorities then found the two possessed more than 73 grams of "crystal" methamphetamine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia inside a locked safe.

After the two were arrested, the vehicle was searched again, and a 9 mm Kel-Tec firearm was found in the glove box.

In addition, Lao will also be required to spend 10 years on supervised release after his prison sentence.

Yang, 33, and also of Sheboygan, received a 10 year sentence on the methamphetamine charge after pleading guilty before a trial.