Sheboygan man pleads guilty in federal court to child pornography charges

A Sheboygan man pleaded guilty in federal court to several counts related to producing and possessing child porn in the Philippines.

Jeffery H. Ernisse, 62 pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday for two counts of producing child pornography and one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in the Philippines and one count of possessing child pornography.

Law enforcement was investigating Ernisse for production of child pornography in Wisconsin when they discovered evidence of additional child pornography production from the Philippines.

While traveling to the Philippines between 2014 and 2015 Ernisse produced child pornography and engaged in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Sentencing is set for July 11.