Sheboygan man claims $5.9 million Megabucks jackpot

A Sheboygan man has claimed nearly $6 million in winnings from the Megabucks jackpot.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Matthew Neal claimed his $5.9 million prize on Friday--just days before the ticket would have expired.

The drawing was held January 16. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. It would've expired on July 15.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan.

It's Wisconsin's largest Megabucks prize since 2015.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908.

State law requires lottery jackpot winners to be publicly identified. A bill currently in the Wisconsin Legislature would allow winners to remain anonymous.