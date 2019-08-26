Sheboygan man arrested after bullet hits neighbor's house

Sheboygan police say man accidentally fired a gun early Monday morning, striking a neighbor's house.

Police responded to the 1800 block of S. 11th St. just before 2:00 a.m., after a woman called saying a gunshot had hit a home.

They say the investigation shows a 40-year-old man Sheboygan man accidentally fired two shots. No one was injured.

The man was arrested and police tell Action 2 News they'll ask the district attorney to file charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Intoxicated Use of a Firearm.