Sheboygan father and son charged with hate crimes

A father and son from Sheboygan are charged with hate crimes after police say they attacked a black family on the 4th of July.

According to witnesses and court documents: Scott Roeder, 63, and his son, Ryan Roeder, 32, who are both white, both yelled a racial slur and were part of a larger group that tried dragging a 17-year-old girl into a house after she drove on their street to find a place to park for the fireworks.

She got away and called her father. When he arrived, the Roeders attacked him, hit him with a shovel and threatened to hang him from their tree. The father, Greg Thomas, says after he was struck, he punched Scott Roeder and broke his jaw, and grabbed a shovel to hold the men off until police arrived.

Scott Roeder faces a felony hate crime charge. Ryan Roeder faces multiple misdemeanor hate crime charges.

Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct.