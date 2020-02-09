Beauty products made in Sheboygan included in Oscars swag bags

The 92nd Academy Awards brought out all the big stars. Not every A-Lister takes home a trophy, but they all leave with some new swag. This year, those swag bags included some products from Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

"To be able to have our products there is such a huge deal,” said Caitlin Brotz.

Brotz started Olivü 426 in Sheboygan more than a decade ago. Now her natural beauty products are getting a whole new level of exposure by having their products featured in swag bags for Oscar nominees, presenters, and media.

Olivü's Hollywood connection got started by chance about five years ago.

"The greatest thing about this job is you never know who's going to walk in the door,” said Brotz. “One day there was this wonderful woman who walked through the door who had a hand in the swag bags and looked around and thought we'd be a really good fit."

Since then Olivü products have been sent to Hollywood, but this was the first time Brotz and her production manager Martha De La Cruz got to represent the business themselves, attending the Luxury Gala live screening of the Academy Awards.

It was a labor of love getting everything ready.

"A lot of people don't know that we do make it by hand and per batch,” said De La Cruz.

"Yeah, everything gets made right here in the store,” said Brotz.

They made 100 kits to take to Hollywood, but made hundreds more so anyone could purchase exactly what the celebrities were getting. Their “Celebrity Bag” includes products like their whipped avocado lotion, beauty bar, chapstick, and more.

"These have been flying off the shelves,” said Brotz.

Brotz says the experience has been a blessing beyond what they could've imagined, but they hope the Oscars trip boosts more than just their business.

"I think what we're really hoping to get out of this opportunity is the chance to show everybody what Sheboygan has to offer,” said Brotz. “We're definitely going to do our best to represent Wisconsin out in Hollywood."

To learn more about Olivü 426 and its products visit the shop’s website. To learn more about their trip to Hollywood, you can see posts from the trip on the company’s Facebook page.