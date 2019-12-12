Sheboygan boy found safe, father arrested for child neglect

A two-year-old Sheboygan boy is safe after he disappeared overnight. The child's father has been arrested on several charges.

At about 12:13 a.m., Sheboygan Police and Sheboygan Fire responded to a report of a missing child in the area of N. 5th St and Wisconsin Ave.

The crews said "various resources were activated due to low temperatures and the age of the child."

Luckily, the boy was found unharmed.

Police say the child's mother and father had been involved in a domestic disturbance earlier in the day.

The father was arrested for three counts of Child Neglect; Stalking; Battery and Bail Jumping. He was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

The father's name was not released.

The case remains under investigation.