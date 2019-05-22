Sheboygan Police seek witnesses after report of person in water

Sheboygan Police are looking for witnesses who could help explain a report of a person in the Sheboygan River Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:50 about a person diving into the river who didn't resurface.

Sheboygan Police, the Sheboygan County Dive Team and U.S. Coast Guard searched the water and shore, looking for that person, evidence and witnesses but didn't find anything to corroborate that anyone went in the water or anyone in distress.

The search was called off unless authorities receive new information.