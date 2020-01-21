Sheboygan Police investigate suspicious package at Social Security building

Sheboygan Police are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious package" outside the Social Security Administration building at 1137 N. 26th St.

Wilgus Ave is closed between 25th St and 26th St.

26th Street is closed between Wilgus Ave and Superior Ave.

"The package is suspicious in nature and placement," police say.

The Milwaukee Bomb Squad has been called to help at the scene.

"At this time, a safety perimeter is being created as a precaution while the suspicious package is investigated," reads a statement from Sheboygan Police.

Action 2 News will update the story when we get more information.