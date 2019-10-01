Sheboygan Police find gun in middle school student's backpack

A 13-year-old Sheboygan boy was arrested after police found a gun in his backpack.

At 9:30 a.m., Sheboygan Police were called to Farnsworth Middle School for a report of a student who "smelled like marijuana." The teen was taken into custody. Police searched his backpack and found an unloaded gun in the bag.

The boy told police that he had "no intentions of using the firearm at school or to harm anybody."

Police are unaware of any threats made by the boy.

The teen had stolen the gun from a friend's home, according to police.

"Officers from the police department continue to work on this investigation and are looking further into the background of this boy," reads a statement from the department.

The teen is being referred on charges of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Minor, Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Burglary.

Police did not release the 13-year-old boy's name.