Sheboygan Police catch 2 juveniles for multiple vehicle, garage break-ins

The Sheboygan Police Department wants to remind homeowners to lock homes, vehicles and garages after arresting two juveniles for several area break-ins.

Friday night, authorities arrested two juveniles who they say are responsible for entering and stealing from multiple unlocked vehicles and garages in Sheboygan.

A witness, who said the juveniles were trying to enter their garage, tipped off the police who were then able to track down the suspects. Officers found the two individuals with stolen items and learned they had entered several vehicles and garages.

Police want to remind everyone to lock their homes, vehicle and garages at all times. They also suggest removing any valuables from plain sight.

The two juveniles have been referred to juvenile justice authorities.

