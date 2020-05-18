Sheboygan Police ask public's help in identifying burglary suspect

Your help is needed in identifying a person of interest who police say may be responsible for at least two business burglaries and thefts in Sheboygan.

According to police, the burglaries and thefts involved coin operated machines, and happened throughout the past week.

The suspect possibly drives a gold or tan Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, which has a black bed liner.

Police add the suspect is a man, possibly in his mid-30's, and was seen wearing a white flat brimmed Milwaukee Brewers cap, white sneakers, a black hoodie, and a dark jacket which had an Adidas logo on the back.

If you have any information about the crimes, or the suspect, you're asked to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.