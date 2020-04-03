Sheboygan Police arrest 13-year-old after house is hit by gunfire

Sheboygan police officers arrested a 13-year-old boy while investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

Police received numerous calls about gun shots at quarter to 1 in the morning. They found evidence three shots were fired in front of a home near N. 11th St. and Logan Ave.

People were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Police identified the young suspect and took him into custody at his home and recovered the firearm and other evidence from the shooting.

The boy is in secure custody at the county's juvenile detention center.

Police are seeking a criminal charge of recklessly endangering safety.

"The Sheboygan Police Department considers any crime involving a weapon very seriously and encourages citizens who own firearms to secure them at all times when not in use," a police department statement read.