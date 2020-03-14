Sheboygan Police: Help needed in finding woman with limited speech

Your help is needed in finding a 25-year-old woman who police say has limited speech.

According to Sheboygan Police, Jasmine Yonko Johnson was last see on the 600 block of S. 14th Street Saturday morning.

Police didn't release any physical characteristics of what she looks like, but said she was wearing a black sweatshirt, striped white pajama pants and brown boots.

Officials say she is about five feet tall.

If you know where she may be, you're asked to call police at 920-459-3334.