Sheboygan Falls woman dies after two-car crash

A Sheboygan Falls woman died after a crash on State Highway 28.

Deputies say the 80-year-old woman, going west on Hwy 28, failed to stop or a traffic signal at County Highway A..

She collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman from Sheboygan.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Both women were taken to a hospital. The 80-year-old woman died from her injuries, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office reported Friday. The department said she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

The drivers aren't being identified.

More information is expected to be released next week.