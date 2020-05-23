Sheboygan County to hold mass community testing

Health officials announced Saturday they plan to hold mass community testing events this week in Sheboygan County.

Although times and directions haven't been confirmed, officials with the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health say the testing events will be held at the county fairgrounds from May 28 - May 30.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be doing the testing, which is free, and is available for anyone with symptoms, which include.

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

All tests will be done at the fairground and by drive-thru.

Although no appointment is needed for the testing, there is a daily capacity of 400 tests.

Testing will be available for anyone age five or older, however all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

Officials say the test will determine if you currently have COVID-19, and is not an antibody test to see if you have had it in the past, or are immune.