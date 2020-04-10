Sheboygan County man airlifted after crashing while exiting driveway

A Sheboygan County man was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital after crashing while leaving a driveway Friday evening.

The sheriff's office says the 56-year-old Adell man's car sped out of the driveway, and continued going straight, instead of turning onto the road. It hit the ditch on the other side of Creek Road, causing the car to become airborne.

We don't know the severity of the man's injuries.

First responders received the 911 call at 5:20 p.m.

No other cars were involved in the crash.