Sheboygan County man accused of taking upskirt and shower videos

A Sheboygan County man is charged with five felonies related to taking pictures of the skirts of girls and women.

Police arrested David Earley, 48, of Sheboygan Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at a retail store told police a man suspected of taking pictures with a hidden camera was back in their store. They say Earley was using a camera hidden in a shoulder bag, and would hold it low to the floor when he stood near a woman and school-age girls wearing skirts.

When police questioned Earley, he asked if he could avoid a search warrant for his phones and home if he signed a confession.

Police obtained a search warrant and found more upskirt images on his computer and videos of women showering and another woman nursing. Investigators determined those images were taken with hidden cameras at Earley's workplace. One of the women told investigators the video appeared to be from one year ago.

The retail store and Earley's workplace were not named.

