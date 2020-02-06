Sheboygan County landowners pledge support to CWD response plan

New steps are being taken in response to the first confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Northeast Wisconsin.

The DNR and landowners in Sheboygan County plan to work together moving forward.

It was standing room only at the first public meeting Wednesday night in Plymouth, where an adult doe tested positive for CWD in December, illustrating the concern among landowners and hunters.

"There's no upside to Chronic Wasting Disease, but I must say it is somewhat inspirational to see the response from a county like Sheboygan. The hunters and the landowners certainly showed up in force," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

The meeting was aimed to share with the public the proposed strategy in response to the area where CWD was detected.

"What we're going to be aggressive about is sampling deer. One of the big questions is, does this mean we're going to aggressively pursue the harvest or removal of more deer to reduce the deer population? And that's not the step we're at in Sheboygan County, it's simply finding a clear picture of the prevalence of the disease," says Pritzl.

So far, nearly 100 deer in Sheboygan County have been tested and the goal is for hundreds more to be tested this year.

"We want 400 samples from within a 5 mile radius of this known positive, and that means virtually just about every deer that gets taken in that area needs to be sampled if we're going to be successful," says Pritzl.

Close to 20 landowners in the Plymouth area have already pledged their cooperation and accepted surveillance tags to begin harvesting deer.

"The group in general attending the meeting acknowledged that they stand behind that effort in the interest of getting that sample built up as soon as possible," says Pritzl.

The CWD surveillance tags issued in Sheboygan County are only valid through the end of March.

County-wide sampling will then resume in the fall.