Sheboygan Co. Health officials investigating outbreak of COVID-19 at nursing home

Multiple cases of COVID-19 at a Sheboygan County nursing home have caused public health officials to investigate the outbreak.

According to the Division of Public Health, they are working with state and local partners to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 within the staff and residents of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials say they have been made aware of multiple cases of COVID-19 since March 31, and add the confirmed active cases have been placed into isolation, and are being monitored.

The exact number of cases at the facility wasn't provided in a news release issued by the department.

At this time, officials say Division of Public Health staff are doing contact investigations in order to identify and follow-up with people who had close contact with those cases.

Anyone who had close contact will be notified, and also monitored, by health officials for daily symptoms and temperature checks.

In addition, staff may also provide quarantine instructions, and any staff members who start showing symptoms will be isolated at home.

According to the Sheboygan County DPH, they are also working with the Wisconsin DHS in order to address the facility's needs for staffing, personal protective equipment, and also addressing health and safety concerns of both staff and residents.

The department says they're also working with the department of transportation, area health care facilities as well as other long term care/residential facilities to make sure there is a coordinated community response.