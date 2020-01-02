Shawano woman arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI

A Shawano woman has been arrested on suspicion of her fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Donna M. Welch, 64, was arrested Jan. 2 in Waupaca County.

Shortly after noon, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper checked on a vehicle stopped on County Highway X at Larry Road. The trooper smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from Welch, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and determined Welch was impaired. She was arrested for fifth offense OWI and operating a vehicle with a revoked driver's license.

No official charges are listed on online court records.