Shawano schools to close for a month; Bonduel switching to virtual learning

The Shawano Public School District has announced it will close for a month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The district will close March 13 at 4 p.m. School is expected to resume on Monday, April 13.

Families reached out to Action 2 News to see if we had heard about the district's decision to close. We have left messages for the superintendent.

We did find the information in a post on the St. James Lutheran School Facebook page. The Lutheran school is following the public school district's lead in closing for a month.

Here is the full post:

"St. James Lutheran School has been working very closely with the Shawano School District to stay informed on the most current information and recommendations from the CDC and Shawano-Menominee Health Department regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The School District has made the decision that as of 4:00 PM this afternoon, Shawano Public Schools will be closed through April 12th. Out of respect for the health and safety of our students, staff, families and community, St. James School will also cancel school, any extracurricular activities, and church singing through April 12th. Church and School leadership will meet this afternoon to discuss how an online learning plan may be implemented during this time. We will continue to update you on these changes as they evolve. Thank you for your patience and understanding. #stjamesshawano"

Action 2 News will update this story as we get more information from the district.

The School District of Bonduel is switching to virtual learning on March 16. Students will not report to school for in-person classes through Friday, March 27, according to the district. The district will reassess the situation at that time.

The district says it has had plans in place for virtual learning for awhile, but they are asking for patience as it is new.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has been declared a global pandemic.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency and recommends the cancellation of events involving 250 people or more.

The governor has not ordered the closure of public schools.

As of this publication, there are seven confirmed active cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin. An eighth person has recovered.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

"You really need to be careful. Practicing good hand hygiene, good health habits. Social isolation is really important for them," says Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. "If they have symptoms, especially if they've traveled or been in contact with somebody, they should be calling us."

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.