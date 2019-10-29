Shawano schools addressing players' behavior after West De Pere loss

Two districts are working together to address an incident in a locker room during last Friday's high school football game between West De Pere and Shawano.

Some concerned parents reached out to Action 2 News after receiving word about the incident, which allegedly happened in the visiting locker room at West De Pere. Visiting teams are in the girls' locker room during games.

We received an email sent Monday to female athletes at West De Pere instructing them to clear out their lockers before 5 p.m. because cleaning would need to be done in the locker room. "All lockers need to be completely empty," reads the email.

We reached out to the districts for answers. They provided us these statements:

"Yes, it has been brought to our attention that there may have been behavior by our players that is not conducive to Shawano School District last Friday night at the football game. This is an internal matter and we are currently investigating the incident and will work with West De Pere to come to a resolution," says Randi Anderson, Superintendent of Shawano Schools.

"It is an internal matter that we are jointly working on with the Shawano Community School District," reads a statement from Associate Principal/Activities Director Scott Eggart, West De Pere High School.

West De Pere defeated Shawano 56-20 in last week's Division III playoff game.

