Shawano man charged with 18 counts of child porn possession

A Shawano man has been charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Henry M. Hobscheid, 64, was arrested after police investigated a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children.

On Feb. 4, Shawano County Police were alerted to a pornographic image of what appeared to be a girl aged 7-to-9, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Investigators linked the image to internet subscriber information for Henry Hobscheid.

On March 19, a warrant was executed at Hobscheid's home on North Lafayette Street. Police seize numerous electronics, including phones, laptops, hard drives and flash drives.

Shawano investigators say they found images of child pornography on a laptop and flash drives seized from Hobscheid's home.

On May 5, officers took Hobscheid into custody and transported him to the Shawano County Jail.

On May 7, he was charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Hobscheid appeared before a Shawano County judge on May 7. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Conditions of bond include no contact with anyone under 18 and now possession or use of a device that accesses the internet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14.