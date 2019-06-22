SAM25 hopes to do more with new shelter, raising money for renovations

A Shawano group that aims to help people affected by poverty found their forever home. Members say once it’s renovated, they’ll be able to help more people in more ways.

SAM25 members gave the community a tour of its new space on Saturday, as a celebration and welcoming.

“It’s really something that’s been built by this community so we are an open book, we really like to invite everybody in, make them a part of it,” said SAM25 Executive Director Jennifer Bisterfeldt.

A part of SAM25’s newest chapter, now that the organization has found a permanent home.

“This’ll serve everyone, not just people that are homeless,” said Bisterfeldt. “It will also serve people in our community that are struggling that are one step away from becoming homeless and they can get that help that they need before they have to enter shelter.”

It needs a lot of renovations, but Executive Director Jennifer Bisterfeldt says the new building will feature a health clinic, thrift shop, and new classes. Most importantly, it has more rooms so that hopefully people looking for shelter will no longer need to be turned away.

"We've seen directly the people that've been helped by our programs and we're really excited to take it to the next level and to have the space to be able to do so," said Bisterfeldt.

“It’s just going to be a dream come true,” said SAM25 Board President Muffy Culhane.

Culhane has been a part of SAM25 since its beginning and, like Bisterfeld, was excited to share their progress with the community.

“I hope that people will see that this group really means business,” said Culhane. We are here to stay and we have very wonderful mission, vision and goals.”

“I just hope that thy feel good about what we’re all going to do together to help others and make life better for everybody,” said Bisterfeldt.

Bisterfeldt says they hope to complete renovations by November 2020. But the group needs help reaching its $410,000 renovation funding goal. To donate to the capital campaign, you can visit their website. CLICK HERE

