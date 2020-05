The Shawano farmers market will be taking place this season.

According to the FRESH Project, the market will open for its 13th season June 20th and continue every Saturday through October 3.

Vendors will be spaced allowing at least 6 feet between booths. Only vendors selling raw food and cold-packaged products will be allowed.

Shoppers will have to walk a specific route past vendors to allow for a steady flow of traffic in one direction.